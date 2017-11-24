Scott Disick Shares Adorable Video With His Kids for Thanksgiving: Watch the Touching Moment!

Scott Disick took a moment to recognize the important things in life on Thursday! Amid the 34-year-old reality star's drama with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, he has lost sight of the most important people in his life: his three kids!

“This is why I’m thankful today. Happy thanksgiving 2 all!!” Disick captioned a sweet video on Instagram.

In the clip, Lord Disick is holding his 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, when his youngest son, Reign -- and his epic man bun -- comes in the room asking to be held.