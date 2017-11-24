Scott Disick Shares Adorable Video With His Kids for Thanksgiving: Watch the Touching Moment!
Scott Disick took a moment to recognize the important things in life on Thursday! Amid the 34-year-old reality star's drama with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, he has lost sight of the most important people in his life: his three kids!
“This is why I’m thankful today. Happy thanksgiving 2 all!!” Disick captioned a sweet video on Instagram.
In the clip, Lord Disick is holding his 5-year-old daughter, Penelope, when his youngest son, Reign -- and his epic man bun -- comes in the room asking to be held.
“How old are you?” Disick asks Reign.
“Two!” the adorable tot declares, throwing his Ring Pop-covered fingers into the air. When Disick picks Reign up, he adorably, says, “Thank you, Dad,” and giggles.
Disick then barks in Reign’s face, making him laugh even more.
The precious clip is a sweet reprieve from Disick’s ongoing drama with Kourtney. The exes have been broken up for years, and while Kourt has moved on with model Younes Bendjima and Disick is now with Sofia Richie, the exes' relationship drama has continued to play out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
On the most recent season of the E! reality show, the parents have argued about the various women Disick has dated and why Kourtney has kept him from family events.
