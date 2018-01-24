Scott Disick Takes Son Reign Rock Climbing and It's the Cutest Thing Ever -- Watch!

Scott Disick is proud of his youngest child!

The 34-year-old reality star and his 3-year-old son, Reign, spent some quality time rock climbing on Monday.



Disick shared their sweet moment on his Instagram Story, showing his son being a total pro while harnessed and scaling the wall.

"I'm killing it," Reign says in the video as he looks to his dad, who's cheering him on off-camera. Disick is also father to 8-year-old son Mason and 5-year-old daughter Penelope with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian, 38, recently shared her own sweet photo of their son during a ski trip to Utah with her kids earlier this month.

après ski ❄️ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 9, 2018 at 10:22am PST

Disick and Kardashian last reunited in mid-December for Mason's 8th birthday at Bowlero in Woodland Hills, California. According to a witness, the exes were "civil" and even bowled in the same lane together.

Disick is currently in a relationship with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie. The two can't seem to get enough of each other and are frequently spotted on luxurious PDA-filled getaways, while Kardashian has moved on with 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

This week in a preview clip for Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian tells her sister, Khloe, that Disick has been calling her to discuss their dating lives.

"Last night, Scott called me at, like, two in the morning, which he never calls me late at night," she explains. "He was just ranting, like, 'What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?' And I go, 'But what are you doing?' And then he'll say, 'But what are you doing? Is it any better?'"

See more of the siblings' conversation in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kourtney Kardashian Says Scott Disick Was Shocked to Hear Younes Bendjima Was Her 'Boyfriend'

Scott Disick Shares Bikini Pic of Sofia Richie on Weekend Getaway

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Are 'Ready for 2018' As They Head to Aspen for New Year's

Related Gallery