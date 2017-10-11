Scott Michael Foster Gets More 'Silly' Songs and All the Feels on 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (Exclusive)

But with Nathaniel's uber-strict workout regimen -- this is a guy who uses a glucose meter on top of counting calories religiously -- Foster doesn't necessarily get to pig out at dinners with his castmates. "I was working out pretty regularly before, because I had to if I want to eat what I want. Now I can't eat what I want," he admitted. "I've got to tighten it up. They were like, 'You're going to be shirtless this season, and you're going to be doing all this stuff,' so, I've definitely adopted Nathaniel's workout regimen as of late."



It's a far cry from Cappie, the beloved Greek character many still associate with Foster, even though the ABC Family show has been off the air for six years. Sadly though, we won't be seeing a super-toned Cappie onscreen any time soon, as the kibosh has been put on a Greek movie.

"I'll be frank: I didn't know a lot about that process even when it was going on. They announced that they were doing a movie, but they hadn't spoken to any of us," he told ET. "We were kind of left in the dark about a lot of that. Our whole stance was, we would be willing to talk about it if we ever saw a script and had a conversation with the network about what they wanted to do, but they didn't really do that with us, so I'm just as confused as you are about it, because we never really got a full conversation."