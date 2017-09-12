Scottie and Larsa Pippen Move From Miami to Los Angeles, 'Working Hard' to Make Marriage Work, Source Says

"For them, it's family first," a source close to the couple tells ET. "They're trying to figure things out [with their marriage.] This is a new start for them."



Back in April, a source told ET that the two were "going through with the divorce" and would "remain friends and raise the kids together."



"At this point, they have decided to stay a unit and move forward together," the source now tells us. "They’re really working hard to make the marriage work."



And according to the source, their family and close friends are "very happy for them."



As ET previously reported, Scottie, 51, filed for divorce from Larsa, 43, last October after nearly 20 years of marriage.



"After careful consideration and 19 years together, Larsa and Scottie have each filed for dissolution of their marriage," Larsa's rep told ET at the time. "Although they are no longer to be married, Larsa remains hopeful that she and Scottie will always do what is best for their four beautiful children and jointly raise them with love and respect. She would like to thank everyone for their understanding and kindly ask for privacy from the media during this difficult time of transition for her family."



The two have been married since 1997 and have four children together -- Sophia, Justin, Preston and Scottie Jr. The former NBA star also has three children from previous relationships.



Hear more on their relationship in the video below.



-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion