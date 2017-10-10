From Script to Screen: How 'The Blacklist' Turned to a Fan Favorite to Ramp Up the Funny (Exclusive)

The scenes you remember from your favorite television shows don’t often start out that way. From conception to the page to the small screen, changes are made for creative, budgetary and/or time constraints that you’re often not aware of. In the From Script to Screen series, we break down a pivotal scene from the current TV season with the people who put pen to paper, to give us an exclusive inside look at how an original idea transformsinto a memorable TV moment.

Five seasons in, The Blacklist is leaning into the comedy.

In Wednesday’s episode, titled “Miss Rebecca Thrall,” NBC’s crime thriller returns to form with a traditional case of the week featuring a new blacklister for Raymond Reddington (James Spader), his criminal empire in ruins, to track down. Strapped for cash and resources, Red is forced to turn to the person he despises seeking help from the most: his go-to tracker Glen (guest star Clark Middleton), whose dayside cover as a lowly employee at the Department of Motor Vehicles boosts his otherwise mediocre stock.

Creator Jon Bokenkamp broke down the moment Red reluctantly asks Glen for money to complete his latest con, telling ET that the scene sheds light on the characters’ complex relationship. “It’s a nice balance of a traditional blacklister, which we haven’t really had yet this season, and the fun [that] comes through a great con that Red is working with Glen,” he tells ET. Bokenkamp also reveals that he didn’t intend for Glen to appear in the episode at all, sharing that he had originally conceived for Red to turn to a real-life celebrity (an opportunity to stunt cast, mainly) to ask for funds. Willie Nelson and famous sports figures were bandied about as pie-in-the-sky wishes.