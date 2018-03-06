'SEAL Team' Star AJ Buckley and Wife Abigail Ochse Welcome Twins (Exclusive)

Congrats are in order for A.J. Buckley!

ET has exclusively learned that the SEAL Team star and his wife, Abigail Osche, welcomed twin boys on Monday.

The lovebirds tell ET that the babies were born two minutes apart. Ranger Joseph Buckley was born at 5:45 p.m., weighing in at 4 lbs., 6 oz., and Bodhi Robert Buckley was born at 5:47 p.m., weighing in at 5 lbs.

"Our sons made their debut into this world tonight," the couple told ET earlier this week. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome them to our family. They need a little more help with breathing and will be in the NICU for now."

Buckley also couldn't help himself from praising his wife, telling us, "Abby is by far the strongest woman I know and did amazing. So grateful."

ET broke the news in December that Buckley and Osche were expecting twin boys during a gender reveal party attended by family and friends at their home in Manhattan Beach, California. The twins' original due date was April 13.

"I could not be more excited to welcome two more to the Buckley Clan," the actor, who also shares a 3-year-old daughter, Willow, with Osche, said at the time. "I was over the moon to find out we were pregnant, and then got the surprise of a lifetime when the doctor said, 'There are two!' We feel truly blessed and cannot wait for the addition of two new babies to our family. Buckley Party of Five!!"

SEAL Team airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

