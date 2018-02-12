Seal's Sexual Battery Case Rejected by Los Angeles District Attorney

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office will not be pursuing the sexual battery case against Seal.

According to a document obtained by ET, the DA has rejected the case, brought against the 54-year-old singer by a former neighbor, citing the delay in reporting the incident, the statute of limitations and the lack of witnesses and/or evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Last month, the L.A. County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ET that a sexual battery report was filed with Malibu/Lost Hills Station detectives against the singer, alleging that an incident had taken place in 2016.

The accuser, actress Tracey Birdsall alleged to TMZthat in 2016, she was returning a salad spinner to Seal, when she claimed he attempted to force himself on her and groped her breasts.

At the time, a rep for Seal told ET, "Seal vehemently denies the recent accusations made against him by a former neighbor for alleged misconduct of more than a year ago. He intends to vigorously defend himself against these false allegations."

Just days before the allegations came to light, Seal caused some controversy on social media, calling out Hollywood hypocrisy with a past photo of Oprah Winfrey kissing Harvey Weinstein on the cheek, before later clarifying that he has "enormous respect" for her.

