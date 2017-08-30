Sean Connery Makes a Rare Public Appearance at U.S. Open, Victoria Beckham Attends With Son Romeo

The Scottish actor -- who rocked a tartan cap and black suit jacket over a black turtleneck -- has stayed out of the public eye for the most part since he officially retired from acting in 2006. His last live-action performance was in 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

However, Connery has frequently made it a priority to come out to New York for the U.S. Open. The actor was previously spotted sitting courtside in 2015 and 2013.

Connery wasn't the only star in attendance during Tuesday's tournament. Victoria Beckham and her 14-year-old son, Romeo, also turned out to take in some tennis.