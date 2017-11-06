Sean 'Diddy' Combs Changes His Name to 'Brother Love,' Talks His 'Evolution as a Man'

Sean "Diddy" Combs ... er, Brother Love, won't stop until he has all the names.

The rapper-turned-fashion designer-turned media mogul and prolific name changer used his 48th birthday to once again change his moniker on Saturday, proclaiming on Twitter, "I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love."

"It could come off as corny to some people," Love said in a video explaining the switch. "I've decided to change my name again, I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different."

"I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers, but Love or Brother Love," he added.