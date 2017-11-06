Sean 'Diddy' Combs Changes His Name to 'Brother Love,' Talks His 'Evolution as a Man'
Sean "Diddy" Combs ... er, Brother Love, won't stop until he has all the names.
The rapper-turned-fashion designer-turned media mogul and prolific name changer used his 48th birthday to once again change his moniker on Saturday, proclaiming on Twitter, "I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love."
"It could come off as corny to some people," Love said in a video explaining the switch. "I've decided to change my name again, I'm just not who I am before. I'm something different."
"I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy, or any of my other monikers, but Love or Brother Love," he added.
Whatever makes you happy, Diddy. Wait, LOVE! Whatever makes you happy, Love! (Just give us a minute to adjust.)
Meanwhile, Love talked to ET's Nischelle Turner at the Hollywood Film Awards over the weekend about being in a good place in his life.
"It's really just my evolution as a man, and really tapping into love and tapping into my relationship with God, making that closer and putting it into perspective what really counts," he shared. "I'm here to help people, I'm here to inspire, motivate people, I'm having a great time just living my best life as they say. You know when you get into that groove, you know, stay in that groove and just, you know, be able to enjoy the blessings of life."