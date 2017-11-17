Sean 'Diddy' Combs Joins Panel of Fox's New Singing Competition 'The Four'
Fox may be done with American Idol, but it's not saying goodbye to singing competitions!
The network has set the premiere date for its new show, The Four: Battle for Stardom, which is being touted as "a groundbreaking new singing competition series that challenges performers to fight for their life to be the best" -- with Sean "Diddy" Combs joining the judging panel.
DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Charlie Walk will also serve as judges as they search for the next big thing. Diddy took to Twitter on Friday to encourage fans to apply to audition.
RELATED: Fox Greenlights Singing Competition Series to Likely Compete Against ABC's 'American Idol'
Each week of the six-episode event will showcase four vocalists who fight to defend their seats against newcomers. The singer left sitting will be named an iHeartMedia "On the Verge" artist.
Fox first announced that it picked up the show at its Television Critics Association press day in August, where Fox Television Group Chairman and CEO Dana Walden seemed to throw shade at ABC's upcoming version of Idol.
See more on the Idol reboot in the video below.
The Four premieres Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.