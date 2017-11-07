Sean 'Diddy' Combs Says He 'Was Only Joking' About Changing His Name to 'Brother Love'
Well, it was fun while it lasted.
Sean "Diddy" Combs, aka P. Diddy, aka Puff Daddy, aka Puffy, caused a stir on the internet this week when he seemingly introduced yet another moniker to his persona, Love aka Brother Love. The 48-year-old media mogul took to Twitter on Tuesday to dispel any notion that this was anything other than a bit of good fun.
"Today, I've come to the conclusion that you CANNOT play around with the internet," Diddy captioned the video, where he told fans, "Due to the overwhelming response to the media out there, and just to not wanting there to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn't change my name. It was just part of one of my alter egos, and one of my alter egos is Love."
"To set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do in the next couple weeks, you can address me by any of my older names, but if you still wanna call me Love, you can call me Love, baby," he added. "But I was only playing."
Well then, one more time for good measure, thanks for the clarification, Brother Love!
Shortly before his name change that never was, Diddy opened up to ET about his new lease on life.
