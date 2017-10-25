Sean Hayes Reveals Health Scare on 'Ellen,' Challenges Host to Hilarious Hospital Test

Sean Hayes had to postpone his Ellen DeGeneres Show interview several weeks ago -- for a very good reason.

During his appearance on Wednesday's episode, the Will & Grace star revealed his recent health scare.

"I went to bed at night and all of the sudden, I felt this excruciating pain in my stomach, so I went to the ER, and thank God I did that," Hayes recalled. "I had a very rare thing, where my small intestine burst open and it was poisoning my body."

"And so it burst open, so they went in there, and they clipped off the back part and put it back together, with, like, a chip clip, you know -- so now my potato chips are stale," he joked. "And they put you on so many drugs, you're, like, high out of your mind."