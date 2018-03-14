Sean Lowe Posts Sweet Pic of Son Samuel Talking to Catherine's Baby Bump

Samuel is making sure his new sibling knows what's up.

Sean Lowe took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable pic of his 1-year-old son talking to his wife, Catherine's, baby bump. TheBachelor couple, who got engaged on the show and married in a televised wedding in 2014, welcomed Samuel in July 2016. They announced they were expecting their second child together in November.

"I think he’s threatening the baby," Sean hilariously captioned the snap of Samuel burying his face into Catherine's burgeoning belly.

I think he’s threatening the baby. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Mar 13, 2018 at 3:11pm PDT

Catherine, who has been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey, revealed to ET in November that baby No. 2 was a surprise.

#30weeks A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Mar 14, 2018 at 8:41am PDT

"I mean, I looked really good right before Samuel was born, and we were both looking good, so, you know, what happens, happens," Catherine confessed. "There was no planning involved [for our second child], so [that's] probably exactly what had happened."

"I knew I wanted a lot of kids, I just didn't know exactly when I'd be ready, because it's a lot," she added. "Guys can be ready easily, because you don't have to do anything for a long time! But immediately when it happens, everything changes [for women], so I had to be mentally prepared."

