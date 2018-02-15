Sean Paul Remembers Beyonce’s ‘Amazing Focus’ 15 Years After ‘Baby Boy’ (Exclusive)

“Baby boy, you stay on my mind, fulfill my fantasy!”

This August will mark 15 years since Beyonce and Sean Paul dropped their infectious dance hit “Baby Boy,” but the Jamaican rapper remembers it like it was yesterday.

“Oh wow, that's been a minute!” Sean gushed with excitement. “It feels like no time at all, like 'zoop!'"

"Baby Boy" topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine consecutive weeks, and was Beyoncé's longest-running solo number-one single until 2007. Not too shabby!

ET spoke with Sean earlier this month at the Los Angeles set of his new music video with Becky G for their single “Mad Love,” which drops Feb. 16. He reflected on his time collaborating with Queen Bey, specifically calling out her “focus.”

“When you're around [Beyonce] and she's working, that's what it was. It was just amazing focus and you saw that she had this plan from forever, but she wasn't going to let little problems kind of get in the way,” Sean said. “She was going with the flow also but very professional. That's what I got from her. Amazing song, I was glad to be on it. I was glad that she wanted to do dancehall music,” he gushed.

Since the iconic single dropped in 2003, Sean has amassed international success with a myriad of hit singles ranging from 2006’s “Temperature,” to 2016’s “Cheap Thrills” with Sia. Like Beyonce, who went on to marry JAY-Z and have children, Sean also married his longtime love, Jodi Stewart, and they welcomed a son, Levi Blaze, last February.

He admitted he hasn’t seen the “Formation” singer in a long time, but sweetly added, “I've been watching what's happening. Congrats to her. Much love.”

