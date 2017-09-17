Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at 2017 Emmys, Melissa McCarthy Looks Hilariously Unamused
That wasn't Melissa McCarthy...
The 47-year-old actress already won an Emmy for her portrayal of Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, but it was the real deal who showed up in a surprise appearance at the awards show on Sunday.
The former White House press secretary shocked the crowd when he came out onstage behind an "Emmys" podium after Stephen Colbert's bit on President Donald Trump.
"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world," Spicer declared.
"I can understand why you'd want one of these guys around," Colbert shared, before sending "Melissa McCarthy" off the stage.
Colbert's jabs at Trump were to be expected, but the Emmys host told ET before the show that audiences should prepare for him to go after someone else -- Reese Witherspoon.
