The Secret Apology Teresa Giudice Made to Danielle Staub Ahead of Her ‘Real Housewives’ Return (Exclusive)

It’s all love and light for Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub.

Danielle made her triumphant-ish return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey last month after more than seven years away from the show.

“I guess I kinda brought her back, with no regrets,” Teresa tells ET. “I really feel like she didn't get a fair chance and I just wanted her to know I had no [part in] what happened.”

Teresa is referencing Danielle’s ousting from the series following its second season, during which Danielle became public enemy No. 1 for most of the cast -- Teresa included. She was effectively fired from the show.

“Her job got taken away, 'cause people refused to film with her, and to me, that's really wrong,” Teresa says. “I wanted her to know ... I never said that, but other people did and her job got taken away, and I felt bad.”

“At the time, she was a single mom raising two daughters,” she continues. “[Then] I came home [from prison] … and [now], I'm a single mom, so I just wanted [her] to know that I did have heart for [her] back then, and she really appreciated it and, you know, it was nice.”