See a Clip From the 'Explosive Crime Saga' Executive Produced by Kanye West (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash makes her return to acting -- after a stint as a Fox News contributor -- in an "epic, explosive crime saga" executive produced by Kanye West, and ET has an exclusive clip of Dash as a mink coat-wearing, ride or die "gangster."

"Primo used to talk to Tara. She was fine. Don't even think about talking to her unless you have car money," Damon Dash's narrator explains of Dash's character, before she's asked in the scene if she is an honorable chick. To which she claps back, "You shouldn't have to ask that question."

Damon Dash (who executive produced Kanye's College Dropout anthology) wrote and directed the film, but Yeezy appears to have been quite supportive of the project behind the scenes. He recently held a private screening of Honor Up at his Calabasas offices:

Watch the full trailer for Honor Up:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Damon Dash and executive producer Kanye West present this epic, explosive crime saga that stars rappers Cam'ron, Murda Mook, Blackface and Smoke DZA. Dash stars as OG, a drug lord's lieutenant struggling to maintain the code of honor -- protect the family -- within his unruly crew after a Harlem shootout. Also featuring Nicholas Turturro and Stacey Dash, this film reveals a deadly underworld where beats pound as bullets fly and even outlaws must live by the code."

Honor Up is in select theaters and On Demand on Feb. 16.

