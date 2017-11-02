See Brie Larson's Glam Column Dress and Chandelier Earrings -- Pic!
Brie Larson's made quite the classic Hollywood glam appearance on the red carpet on Wednesday night.
The 28-year-old actress's stunning Chanel dress and Neil Lane jewelry was the perfect look for attending PORTER Magazine's Incredible Women Gala In Association With Estee Lauder at NeueHouse in Hollywood.
Other fashion standouts from the evening included Selma Blair and Charlize Theron, who both weren't afraid to rock a bold lip.
Kate Bosworth, meanwhile, went minimal on her makeup while sporting an embellished floral dress.
And Mary J. Blige showed off her curves in a striking white gown.
