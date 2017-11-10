See Miley Cyrus' Evolution in ET's New Series 'When We First Met'

From "Smiley Miley" to Miley Cyrus, ET has been there through it all.

In the premiere episode of ET's original Facebook Watch series, When We First Met, ET looks back on the first time we were introduced to the 24-year-old singer and her evolution in Hollywood since.

When ET first met Cyrus, she was 3 years old and kind of shy, but in 1997, just two years later, she couldn't be more of a spitfire. Running around her family's 500 acre Tennessee farm, the then-soon-to-be-star wasn't "afraid of nothing."

Now, the singer is worth a reported $360 million, back on The Voice and back with her former fiance, Liam Hemsworth.

"We're super happy. More than anything, he is my best friend," she told ET in 2010. "Once I met Liam, I mean, there's no denying, if there's chemistry with someone, there's chemistry with someone, and I'm not going to be able to lie about that. I'm 17. Like, I'm going to have a boyfriend."