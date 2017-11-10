See Miley Cyrus' Evolution in ET's New Series 'When We First Met'
From "Smiley Miley" to Miley Cyrus, ET has been there through it all.
In the premiere episode of ET's original Facebook Watch series, When We First Met, ET looks back on the first time we were introduced to the 24-year-old singer and her evolution in Hollywood since.
When ET first met Cyrus, she was 3 years old and kind of shy, but in 1997, just two years later, she couldn't be more of a spitfire. Running around her family's 500 acre Tennessee farm, the then-soon-to-be-star wasn't "afraid of nothing."
Now, the singer is worth a reported $360 million, back on The Voice and back with her former fiance, Liam Hemsworth.
"We're super happy. More than anything, he is my best friend," she told ET in 2010. "Once I met Liam, I mean, there's no denying, if there's chemistry with someone, there's chemistry with someone, and I'm not going to be able to lie about that. I'm 17. Like, I'm going to have a boyfriend."
RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make Romantic Return to the Island Where They First Met!
In 2012, 22-year-old Hemsworth popped the question to 19-year-old Cyrus, but a few months later, the former Disney star went platinum blonde, and underwent a complete image overhaul. By 2013, she had shocked audiences with her raunchy VMA performance with Robin Thicke, and by 2014, told ET that the craziest rumor she had heard about herself was that, "I'm either dead or pregnant every week."
But the singer's dad always had her back. "I'm proud of you, because you knew you had to reinvent coming out of this mammoth, monster known as Hannah Montana," he told ET.
RELATED: Miley Cyrus Compares Her 'Hannah Montana' Days to 'Toddlers & Tiaras'
When We First Met doesn't just stop at ET's first introduction to Cyrus. We were with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake through their career highs and lows.
Head over to Facebook and like When We First Met so you don't miss any of the latest episodes!