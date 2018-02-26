See Russell Wilson in Uniform as a New York Yankee!

Russell Wilson looks good in pinstripes!

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback donned his New York Yankees uniform for the first time on Monday as he reported to the team's spring training facility at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, after being traded from the Texas Rangers last week.

Wilson joined Yankees stars like Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez and Greg Bird for a few rounds of live hitting, and made it on the home run leaderboard in what he said was his first batting practice session in a while.

"This is what I've known my whole life," Wilson explained, according to ESPN. "Now, I couldn't just step on a basketball court. I wouldn't be good at basketball, but baseball, it's like riding a bike once you get back out there for me. It's not an easy sport, though. It's very, very difficult."

Spring Training @Yankees A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Feb 26, 2018 at 10:19am PST

Getting back on the field may have been difficult, but the 29-year-old athlete is appreciating every moment. According to Wilson, baseball has long been "part of my blood."

"Ever since I was a young kid I always dreamed to be a Yankee. I always watched them," he said. "My favorite player was Derek Jeter growing up, watching him, his professionalism and how he played."

"It's definitely one of the coolest things I've ever done," he added of putting on a Yankees jersey for the first time, making a nod to Babe Ruth. "I tried to get No. 3, but I think somebody had it already."

