See Selena Gomez's Evolution in ET's 'When We First Met'

After opening up about her kidney transplant and splitting up with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez is focusing on her music.

With a headline-making performance at the 2017 American Music Awards and reportedly two albums on the way, the 25-year-old singer's career is on the up and up... as is her rekindled relationship with Justin Bieber. ET's new original Facebook Watch series, When We First Met, showcases the star's highs and lows, from her days at Disney to Hollywood and social media domination.

While Gomez couldn't be more of superstar now, she actually came from humble beginnings.

"I am from Texas, Grand Prarie, Texas. When I was about 6 or 7 years old, I asked my mom if I could be on the TV, and she said, 'All right. We'll try it,' and I've been here ever since,'" Gomez told ET in 2008, one year after we met her for the first time.

Yes, it was the actress' mom who supported her daughter's big dreams. Mandy Teefey gave birth to Gomez at just 16 years old and worked three jobs to support her -- until Gomez made it big. The actress scored her first role as a kid on Barney with another Disney alum, Demi Lovato -- and the rest was (a very complicated) history.