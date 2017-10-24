See the Sweet Way Peta Murgatroyd Honors Baby Shai in Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Routines!
Peta Murgatroyd's infant son Shai is always near and dear to her heart -- but she's been paying special tribute to her little boy throughout this season of Dancing With the Stars.
On Monday's Movie Night week, Murgatroyd and her star partner, Nick Lachey, performed a western-themed samba set to Will Smith's "Wild Wild West," and the proud mom made sure to incorporate a small, delicate necklace with her son's name into her steampunk ensemble.
Murgatroyd -- who shares 9-month-old Shai with husband and fellow DWTS pro Maks Chmerkovskiy -- has actually made the sweet charm part of her outfits throughout the season.
Last week, for Disney Night, she and Lachey dressed up as animals from The Jungle Book for a quickstep set to the animated classic's iconic "The Bare Necessities," and her beautiful necklace shined bright against her animalistic attire.
In fact, she's been wearing the precious necklace since the season 25 premiere back in September.
The 31-year-old dancer looking stunning in skin-tight, skin-bearing sea foam green ensemble covered in sparking sequins that shined nearly as bright as her sweet silver necklace honoring her son.
She actually first gave fans a good look at her special accessory back in June in a snapshot she posted from Tavern on the Green in New York City, showing her sitting with her baby boy in her lap.
While Shai might not have been in the crowd watching her perform on Monday, Murgatroyd did get to bring the little guy to the studio.
The proud mom took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her adorable baby boy, which she captioned, "Bring your ShuShu to work day."
Unfortunately for Murgatroyd and Lachey, their DWTS journey came to an end this week after getting eliminated at the end of Monday's episode, bringing the total number of competitors down to eight.
Check out the video below for a look at their Movie Night performance, and hear what they had to say about getting sent home.