See the Sweet Way Peta Murgatroyd Honors Baby Shai in Her 'Dancing With the Stars' Routines!

Peta Murgatroyd's infant son Shai is always near and dear to her heart -- but she's been paying special tribute to her little boy throughout this season of Dancing With the Stars.

On Monday's Movie Night week, Murgatroyd and her star partner, Nick Lachey, performed a western-themed samba set to Will Smith's "Wild Wild West," and the proud mom made sure to incorporate a small, delicate necklace with her son's name into her steampunk ensemble.