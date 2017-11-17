See Taylor Swift's Evolution in ET's 'When We First Met'

...Ready for It?

With her latest album, Reputation, already selling a million copies, and her massive tour about to begin, ET is looking back on the career of Taylor Swift. Our new original Facebook Watch series, When We First Met, showcases the singer's evolution, starting with our first introduction in 2006, at the beginning of her giant rise to stardom.

Swift was just 17 years old in our first interview, but already selling out concerts. By 2008, Swift attended her first GRAMMYs, gushing about all the stars on the red carpet... and her now frenemy, Katy Perry.

"I love her!" she told ET later that year. "We met at the VMAs and I think she's awesome."