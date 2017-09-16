See Taylor Swift's Zombie Transformation for 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video
Taylor Swift can rock any look!
In a new video released earlier this week, Swift gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at her elaborate transformation into a zombie for her music video, “Look What You Made Me Do."
The 30-second video shows a team of artists applying a mask and skin like layers onto her face. The 27-year-old singer also practices her menacing look in front of a mirror.
Her body was also spray painted and dusted with dirt. The look was completed with the addition of icey blue contact lenses.
