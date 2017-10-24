Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunite at the ‘InStyle’ Awards: See the Sweet Moment!
Selemi (Delena?) is back! Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato had a sweet reunion at the Instyle Awards in Los Angeles on Monday night, posing together at the event.
The childhood pals, who met on the set of Barney & Friends and went on to co-star in the 2009 Disney film Princess Protection Program, both looked glam at the event.
Gomez, 25, wore a sexy black Jacquemus mini-dress while Lovato, 25, sported a lilac Alice + Olivia gown with a thigh-high slit and belted waist.
Though the two friends haven’t been seen together in the past few years, they’ve recently excited fans with friendly exchanges on social media.
WATCH: Selena Gomez Praises Pal Demi Lovato's Documentary: 'I Wish More People Were Like You'
In July, Lovato tweeted, “@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we’ve come a long way since our Barney days,” to which Gomez replied, “Yes we have – just listening to Sorry Not Sorry! You slay as always. So happy for you!”
Then last week when Lovato’s YouTube documentary Simply Complicated was released, Gomez commented on one of Lovato’s Instagrams, “This was beautiful. I’m so happy for you. You always continue to [be] bold and real. I wish more people were like you. Love you.”
For more from the longtime pals, watch the clip below!