Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Pack on the PDA at His Hockey Game in Los Angeles -- See the Pics!
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship is heating up!
The "Wolves" singer was spotted out and about in Panorama City, California, on Wednesday, supporting her rumored beau at his hockey game.
Although Gomez, 25, and Bieber, 23, have yet to confirm the status of their relationship, new photos of the two packing on the PDA and sharing a kiss inside the L.A. Kings Valley Ice Center seem to prove they're more than just friends.
Gomez looked comfy and cute for the outing, rocking a baggy, oversized hoodie that seemingly belonged to Bieber. She cheered on her on-again, off-again ex from the sidelines, with her new Cavalier King Charles Spaniel pup, Charlie, by her side.
Bieber appeared to be in the zone during his weekly hockey game, sporting a Los Angeles Kings jersey and white helmet.
The duo were first photographed reconnecting at Gomez's house on Oct. 22, a week before news broke that she had called it quits from The Weeknd.
Since then, Gomez and Bieber have been nearly inseparable. Hear more on their recent outings in the video below!