Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Reunite for a Solo Breakfast Together
Looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are very friendly exes.
After reuniting last week at Gomez's home in Studio City, California, the two had breakfast at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, California, on Sunday, ET has learned. An eyewitness at the restaurant tells ET the two arrived around 9:30 a.m. and left together about 25 minutes later.
"They seemed friendly. There was no PDA,” the eyewitness says.
In the photo published on TMZ, Bieber kept his head covered in a white hoodie as he sat across from Gomez, who also kept it casual in a striped dress. The two appear to be alone together at the table.
Gomez, 25, and Bieber, 23, dated on and off from 2011 to 2014, and the "Wolves" singer is now dating The Weeknd. Last week, a source told ET that the meeting between the exes at her home was strictly platonic. According to our source, the two were with a group of mutual friends from their church, and it isn't the first time the two have reconnected since their breakup.
"Selena is still with The Weeknd, and she only sees Justin as a friend," the source said. "Selena is the one who got Justin involved in this church. It was her attempt to help turn his life around, and it really did help. He's really committed to it and has formed a strong network. So, they have a lot of mutual friends now from that."
"They are not dating, it's nothing romantic," a second source told ET. "Justin and Selena are just friends right now. They reconnected and, right now, Justin wants to be a good friend to her. At least for now, it's a friendship."
