Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Reunite for a Solo Breakfast Together

Looks like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are very friendly exes.

After reuniting last week at Gomez's home in Studio City, California, the two had breakfast at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, California, on Sunday, ET has learned. An eyewitness at the restaurant tells ET the two arrived around 9:30 a.m. and left together about 25 minutes later.

"They seemed friendly. There was no PDA,” the eyewitness says.

In the photo published on TMZ, Bieber kept his head covered in a white hoodie as he sat across from Gomez, who also kept it casual in a striped dress. The two appear to be alone together at the table.