Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Enjoy Cozy Date Night in NYC Following Singer's Instagram Hack
Selena Gomez won't let a sticky situation bring her down!
A few hours after the 25-year-old singer's Instagram was hacked -- revealing nude photos of her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber -- she was spotted out and about in New York City with her new beau, The Weeknd.
An eyewitness tells ET the two enjoyed a cozy date night in midtown Manhattan. Gomez and The Weeknd kicked off their night with dinner at Zuma, a high-end Japanese restaurant, known for its sushi and robata-grilled fare.
"The couple looked happy as they made their way upstairs to a private dining room around 9 p.m.," the source said. "They departed around an hour later with security in tow."
The 27-year-old "Starboy" singer and Gomez haven't been shy about packing on the PDA lately. Just last week, they were spotted holding hands while walking around Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
An eyewitness told ET that they "seemed happy and in love."
"The Weeknd was just so in love and happy to be with his girl," the eyewitness added. "There was a lot of PDA -- holding hands, kissing, but the bodyguards were always very close."
