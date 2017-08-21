Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Show PDA on Adorable Disneyland Date -- Watch!

An eyewitness tells ET that the two were there with bodyguards and another couple.

“They seemed happy and in love. The Weeknd was just so in love and happy to be with his girl,” the eyewitness explains. “There was a lot of PDA -- holding hands, kissing, but the bodyguards were always very close.”

The Disney date included some adorable couples activities, from eating churros, to riding Space Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean. But there was one ride Gomez didn’t come along for -- Indiana Jones!