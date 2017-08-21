Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Show PDA on Adorable Disneyland Date -- Watch!
Selena Gomez and the Weeknd are experiencing the magic together!
The pop star power couple was spotted at Disneyland on Sunday night, where a fan video captured the two holding hands while walking through the Anaheim, California, amusement park.
An eyewitness tells ET that the two were there with bodyguards and another couple.
“They seemed happy and in love. The Weeknd was just so in love and happy to be with his girl,” the eyewitness explains. “There was a lot of PDA -- holding hands, kissing, but the bodyguards were always very close.”
The Disney date included some adorable couples activities, from eating churros, to riding Space Mountain and Pirates of the Caribbean. But there was one ride Gomez didn’t come along for -- Indiana Jones!
“Selena skipped out riding Indiana Jones while everyone else in the group did. She stayed outside with the bodyguard,” the eyewitness tells ET.
Sounds like a happy night at the “Happiest Place on Earth!”
Meanwhile, Gomez recently got candid while discussing her treatment for depression and how she considers The Weeknd her “best friend.”
Watch the video below for more.