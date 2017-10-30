Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Split After 10 Months of Dating

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are parting ways, a source close to Gomez tells ET.

The couple was nearing one year of dating, after they starting cozying up in January, following The Weeknd's split with Bella Hadid.

“They’re done. It wasn’t going to last. During the kidney stuff, Selena really relied on her friends as opposed to The Weeknd. He just wasn’t really available to drop everything he had going on to be with her full-time," the source says. "He was supportive and sweet of course, but it was really a journey with her and her friends -- especially Francia [Raisa], of course."

In September, the couple rented a temporary house together in New York. The source explains that the pair “really tried to connect in NY, they were spending a lot of time together and were basically living together, but when his schedule picked up, they just started to drift again. She flew out to Vancouver and I think that was basically a last ditch effort to make it work.”

One of the big issues, the source adds, is her group of friends. “They never really liked him. He’s not a part of the church group and didn’t really mesh with her friends. And at this point, those friends and her faith mean everything to her.”