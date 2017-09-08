Fashion

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Step Out During New York Fashion Week -- See the Pics!

It's date night for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd!
 
The couple stepped out at Harper's Bazaar Celebration of Icons By Carine Roitfeld at The Plaza Hotel in New York City on Friday. 

Gomez looked '60s-esque in a pink, long-sleeved dress and strappy sandals. The 25-year-old singer finished her look with a green clutch and small hoop earrings. 

Gomez's beau, meanwhile, brought the sparkle in a crystal-studded velvet jacket. 

The couple has been making headlines during their time in NYC. On Tuesday, they crashed a wedding photo shoot after newlyweds spotted them across the street. 

"The couple was taking wedding photos in front of the homes on the picturesque MacDougal Alley, a gated residence in Greenwich Village," an eyewitness told ET. "During the romantic shoot, the groom spotted The Weeknd in a parked SUV." 

"[The groom] approached the car and asked him if he would join in the photos and he agreed!" the eyewitness added. "Selena waited in the car, but passed along her well wishes!"

