Selena Gomez Channels Justin Bieber in Trendy Wire-Framed Silver Glasses -- See the Pics!

Is Selena Gomez getting fashion ideas from Justin Bieber?



The "Wolves" singer headed out for a late night workout session in Westwood, California, on Thursday night, looking perfectly on-trend in cozy athleisure-wear.



Selena's exercise-ready ensemble included a white RtA sweatshirt with the words "Summer '92" -- which happens to be the season and year the 25-year-old singer was born -- tapered black track pants with white stripes, high white socks and Puma sneakers that she designed herself.



The former Disney darling paired the outfit with white sneakers, a sky-high ponytail and, most importantly, a pair of thin-framed, oversized wire glasses. She also held on tightly to a black leather Givenchy jacket and headphones.

Maciel-Max-Geva/BACKGRID

Why are those glasses such a big deal? Her boyfriend, Justin, has been sported in them many times before, although he typically rocks more of an aviator style, whereas Selena's were square-shaped.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images



Wire frames were a major trend last summer, when stars like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin all stepped out rocking pairs similar to Justin's.

f/w17 by me A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:44am PDT

This is certainly not the first time Selena's swiped a look from her 23-year-old beau. She was spotted in Justin's hockey jersey back in November, and both have rocked statement bombers, throwback denim jackets and oversized white statement tees in recent months.

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

They're not totally twinning yet, but we'll be here for it when they do.



RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Reunite in L.A. After Jamaican Getaway -- See the Pics!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Share a Romantic Moment Together in Jamaica: Pic

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Continue to Enjoy Jamaican Getaway -- See the Pics!

Related Gallery