Selena Gomez Continues Chic Streak in NYC in Pinstripe Trench Coat and Flared Jeans -- See the Trendy Look!

Selena Gomez does it again!



The 25-year-old singer was spotted on the New York City set of Woody Allen's untitled project on Thursday, turning heads in an ultra-chic ensemble.



Gomez, who recently revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant due to her battle with Lupus, stepped out of her trailer sipping a venti iced tea from Starbucks. The brunette beauty rocked a pinstripe trench coat, which she paired with flared jeans, a white T-shirt, black leather shoes and round-framed sunglasses.