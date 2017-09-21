Selena Gomez Continues Chic Streak in NYC in Pinstripe Trench Coat and Flared Jeans -- See the Trendy Look!
Selena Gomez does it again!
The 25-year-old singer was spotted on the New York City set of Woody Allen's untitled project on Thursday, turning heads in an ultra-chic ensemble.
Gomez, who recently revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant due to her battle with Lupus, stepped out of her trailer sipping a venti iced tea from Starbucks. The brunette beauty rocked a pinstripe trench coat, which she paired with flared jeans, a white T-shirt, black leather shoes and round-framed sunglasses.
Gomez rocked a similar look on Tuesday, consisting of a long gray coat, black fringe jeans and white shoes while carrying her new precious pooch, Charlie, around the Big Apple set.
