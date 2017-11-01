Selena Gomez Cozies Up to Justin Bieber After Riding Bikes -- See the Pics!
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are adding even more fuel to those romance rumors!
Following her split from The Weeknd earlier this week, the "Wolves" singer has been spending a lot of time with her famous ex lately. The two were most recently spotted together on Wednesday, going for a casual bike ride in Los Angeles.
Bieber, 23, was rocking a bright red Thrasher hoodie, which he paired with matching Converse sneakers and black shorts. Gomez, 25, also opted for comfort, sporting a head-to-toe gray ensemble. The two appeared to be in good spirits during the outing, smiling and laughing as photographers caught them in action.
At one point during their outing, Gomez adorably rested her head on Bieber's right shoulder while walking on the sidewalk. It appears their arms were also linked together, further causing fans to speculate whether or not these two have rekindled their relationship for good!
More than friends? Kinda looks that way!
Gomez was also spotted riding her bike on Tuesday, all bundled up in a pair of black leggings, white sneakers and an oversized turquoise-and-black windbreaker jacket.
Interestingly enough, the jacket actually belongs to The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tasfaye). The 27-year-old singer wore the zip-up while out and about with Gomez in September, prior to their breakup.
While fans of Jelena are hoping their relationship is back on, Bieber and Gomez have yet to confirm whether they're a couple or just close pals. A source told ET on Monday that Gomez "never stopped caring for Justin and always knew he was a good guy who was just making some bad decisions."
"She’s never given up on him and all she wanted was for him to sort his life out and get to a good place," the source said. "That’s why she introduced him to her friends at Hillsong [Church]. Her friends and family haven't been quite as patient and forgiving as Selena, but at least he's proving that he is taking care of himself."
"When push comes to shove, Selena and Justin always have each other's backs," the source added. "Selena and Justin won't do anything that would jeopardize their friendship. Not just between them, but between their whole group of friends. So, don't expect them to jump into anything too quickly."
