Selena Gomez Dances Around in Her Silk Robe While FaceTiming With Marshmello in ‘Wolves’ Music Video

Ever wanted to make a music video like Selena Gomez? The 25-year-old pop star simplified her usual video style on Thursday, releasing a new video for her song “Wolves” with Marshmello.

In the clip, Gomez texts the faceless DJ before FaceTiming in.

“What are you doing? I cannot stop thinking about our song. Can you just play it?” she asks.

With her wet hair down, Gomez then dances around her home in a pink silk robe. She starts off in the kitchen, jumping up on the counter and kicking her legs around.