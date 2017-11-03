Selena Gomez Dances Around in Her Silk Robe While FaceTiming With Marshmello in ‘Wolves’ Music Video
Ever wanted to make a music video like Selena Gomez? The 25-year-old pop star simplified her usual video style on Thursday, releasing a new video for her song “Wolves” with Marshmello.
In the clip, Gomez texts the faceless DJ before FaceTiming in.
“What are you doing? I cannot stop thinking about our song. Can you just play it?” she asks.
With her wet hair down, Gomez then dances around her home in a pink silk robe. She starts off in the kitchen, jumping up on the counter and kicking her legs around.
She even goes outside onto the balcony and dances on a table with the city in the background.
The sexy vid is nothing compared to the romance that’s been heating up between Gomez and her on-again, off-again love Justin Bieber. The pair have been inseparable since her split from The Weeknd.
