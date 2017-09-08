Selena Gomez Featured as a Woman Changing the World in ‘Time’ Magazine: ‘I Think Strength Is Being Vulnerable’

In a video for the feature, the Disney alum got candid about her insecurities and how important it is for her to be honest with her many fans.

“Strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a facade. I think strength is being vulnerable,” she said. “It’s already difficult to get up every day and feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else.”

Gomez wants to be an example to her younger fan base, and tries to do that through her social media.