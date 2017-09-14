Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa: Everything To Know About the Singer's Best Friend Who Donated Her Kidney
Soul sisters! Selena Gomez shocked her fans on Thursday when she revealed she recently underwent a kidney transplant for her Lupus. But what was even more surprising was her admission that it was her longtime bestie, 29-year-old actress Francia Raisa, who donated the kidney for the procedure.
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” the 25-year-old Selena captioned a photo of herself and her friend lying in hospital beds next to one another.
And though the news was certainly not expected, it’s no secret that these two are closer than ever.
Here’s everything you should know about Francia:
1. Francia and Selena Have Been Friends For Nearly a Decade
"Disney and ABC Family had the stars of their shows go to the Children's Hospital. Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked," Francia told Latina magazine in 2013.
2. They Love Celebrating One Another's Birthdays
Not only does Francia share a birthday message to Selena every year, but in July 2016, she got very personal with her post, writing, “I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Whether it’s crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there.”
In July 2015, Francia posted a cute shot with her bestie, writing, “When we first met you gave me a necklace that says "a sister is a forever friend" your support and words this night meant the world to me. I love you sis! My forever friend.”
And Selena shared a birthday message of her own back in July 2015, writing, “Francia, you have been there through so many phases of life with me. The only thing I want you to know is how much I value YOU. You are more than you realize. I love you.”
3. Francia is an Actress Also into Music
She's best known for her role as Adrian on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. In 2013, she came out with the movie Christmas Bounty and simultaneously released the song "Wishlist" for the soundtrack.
4. Francia and Selena Get Their Dance On
In addition to supporting her pop star pal, Francia also busts a move with her! The dancing ladies teamed up with some friends and shared this choreographed routine back in 2016.
5. Francia was Roommates with Selena's Backup Dancer
In 2013, the actress told Hollywire TV, "Two of my best friends are her dancers, one's my roommate. I remember when that whole process even happened, because they still auditioned and all."
6. Francia and Selena Are Both Bilingual
The two pals love conversing in both English and Spanish and joking around with their other friends who aren't fluent.
7. They Share Many Fun Memories Together
Whether it's dressing up for Halloween, hanging out squad-style, or simply chowing down on chicken wings, these two know how to make life fun.