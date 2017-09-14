Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa: Everything To Know About the Singer's Best Friend Who Donated Her Kidney

Soul sisters! Selena Gomez shocked her fans on Thursday when she revealed she recently underwent a kidney transplant for her Lupus. But what was even more surprising was her admission that it was her longtime bestie, 29-year-old actress Francia Raisa, who donated the kidney for the procedure.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis,” the 25-year-old Selena captioned a photo of herself and her friend lying in hospital beds next to one another.