Is Selena Gomez Getting Back Together With Justin Bieber Following Split From The Weeknd? (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber can't seem to quit each other!

Just one day before news broke that Gomez had called it quits from her boyfriend of 10 months, The Weeknd, the "Bad Liar" singer was spotted hanging out with her famous ex at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, California, on Sunday. Now, fans of the former couple are speculating that the two may be back together. So, what's the deal?



A source tells ET that Bieber, 23, and Gomez, 25, have been spending a lot more time together recently. Although Gomez's friends and family aren't "thrilled" about them reuniting, they are happy Bieber's in a good place now.



"Selena never stopped caring for Justin and always knew he was a good guy who was just making some bad decisions," the source says. "She’s never given up on him and all she wanted was for him to sort his life out and get to a good place. That’s why she introduced him to her friends at Hillsong [Church]. Her friends and family haven't been quite as patient and forgiving as Selena, but at least he's proving that he is taking care of himself."