Selena Gomez Gives Haunting Performance of New Single 'Wolves' at American Music Awards

Gomez made her first major public appearance at the AMAs last year after announcing she was taking time off to deal with issues of depression and anxiety stemming from her battle with lupus. The singer delivered a heartbreaking speech during the show, admitting she was "absolutely broken inside."

This year, her appearance at the show was also accompanied by her new blonde bob. It was a shock for fans, but Gomez rocked the look with confidence and a sexy black leather zip-up dress.

In 2014, Gomez made headlines with an emotional performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants," shortly after her split from Justin Bieber. The former Disney star made pal Taylor Swift cry in the audience, but as we all know know, Jelena is back on.

