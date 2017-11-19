Selena Gomez Goes Blonde for the American Music Awards -- See Her Bangin' New 'Do!
Selena Gomez is proving blondes really do have more fun!
The "Wolves" singer was all smiles on Sunday as she walked the red carpet at the 2017 American Music Awards. While we adored her leather zip-up dress, all eyes were on her hot new 'do.
The 25-year-old singer shocked fans by dyeing her hair blond, a dramatic change from her normally dark 'do. She kept her locks down, styling the lighter tresses with a slight curl.
Gomez kept the rest of her beauty look simple, sporting a subtle bronzed glow, darker brow, light pink lip and a pair of silver earrings.
Ahead of the awards show, Gomez teased fans by debuting a new look via Instagram Stories. However, it wasn't this pretty blond 'do -- it was a photo of herself seemingly rockin' faux bangs.
