Selena Gomez Greets Dakota Johnson With a Big Hug on Her 28th Birthday -- See the Sweet Moment
Dakota Johnson had a famous fan at her latest movie screening on Tuesday night.
The actress was promoting her upcoming film, Call Me by Your Name, at the 55th New York Film Festival, when she was greeted by her pal, Selena Gomez. The movie screening just so happened to fall on Johnson's 28th birthday, and Gomez celebrated by giving her friend a big hug.
Per usual, both ladies looked gorgeous. Johnson wore a sexy white-and-black Proenza Schouler dress that she paired with a clutch by the same designer. As for Gomez, she looked a little more casual in dark pants and a sweater that she dressed up with red lipstick and a swept-up hairstyle.
This is going to be a big year for Johnson, who has four movies coming out in 2018, including the final sequel in the Fifty Shades franchise.
In case you missed it, here's the first teaser for Fifty Shades Freed, which hits theaters on Feb. 9. As for Call Me by Your Name, that will be released on Nov. 24.