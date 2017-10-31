Selena Gomez on Ignoring Her Lupus Diagnosis and Taking Time Off: 'I Removed Myself From Everyone in My Life'

Eventually, Gomez took time off last August to deal with anxiety, depression and panic attacks caused by the autoimmune disease.

"I went into a facility. I took some time off. I had to get my mind right, be healthy," the singer says of the much needed break. "I removed myself from everyone in my life."

"Everything affects your body too," she notes about dealing with anxiety and depression. "That’s a huge part of why I was feeling that way. I had a lot of fatigue; I wouldn’t want to leave the bed a lot."

Understandably, her decision to isolate herself wasn't easy on her loved ones.

"We went six months without speaking," Raisa, who donated a kidney to Gomez over the summer, shares. "It was a huge lesson of friendship for me, and trust. Because it's easy to feel offended or want to be there. It's just, they need to go through their own thing."

One thing the former Disney Channel star is adament about is that her struggles had nothing to do with getting caught up in the business of fame.

"I don’t think I ever accepted the position that I had," she explains of her celebrity status. "It was me almost feeling guilty about fame. People could see anyone in my position and just say, 'Wow, they’ve got it all figured out, they’ve got everything. They get to live this cool life.' [But] you’re isolated, you’re being looked at, you’re being judged. I was always trying to be nice, I wanted to be great, that’s genuinely who I am deep down. But, it just seemed pointless."