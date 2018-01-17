Selena Gomez Jokingly Takes a Stab at Nick Jonas for ‘Ruined’ Date With Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez knows how to put Nick Jonas in the hot seat!

The 25-year-old singer graciously helped BBC Radio 1 out when they strapped Jonas up for their segment, "Heart Rate Monitor," on Wednesday. Gomez recorded a video message to her ex-boyfriend, getting his heart racing as she reminded him about a certain date went wrong in New York City's famed Central Park.

"Hello Nicholas, it is Selena Gomez. Don’t need to say my full name with you, but it is,” the "Wolves" songstress began. “So, I know what you’re doing, and I would like to remind you of a time where we all went to Central Park together. It was definitely over 10 years ago. I was wondering if that brought up anything for you. I know Central Park was really beautiful. It was actually my first time, maybe that says something. If not, I failed.”

Gomez's message definitely did the trick, and Jonas was forced to reveal the real story behind the event.

"OK, so this was at a time when my brothers and I were a boy band, and we were in Central Park, and [Selena and I] were very private about our relationship,” Jonas, who dated Gomez in 2008, explained. “And she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet away from her. Even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together it was like, ‘It would be better if we stand about 25 feet apart.'"

“So, it ruined her Central Park experience, so her and Taylor Swift, who was dating my brother Joe -- but we never confirmed it -- walked 25 feet behind us as we walked through the park by ourselves," he added.

During the game, the "Chains" crooner was also forced to watch Miley Cyrus' "7 Things" music video and shared whether Cyrus, whom he dated in 2007, ever confirmed the song was about him.

"Never directly, but she’s wearing the dog tag in this thing that I gave her when I was 14 or something,” Jonas, now 25, said. “I was actually kind of flattered, to be honest. It’s there forever, and I know it’s about me.”

