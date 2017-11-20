News

Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Kidman & More Among 2017 American Music Awards Best Dressed Stars

By Rachel McRady‍
Best dressed stars at the 2017 AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

The 2017 American Music Awards were packed with stellar performances and lots of K-pop love on Sunday night! Not only that, but some of music’s top stars also treated fans to some edgy, eye-catching style.

From Selena Gomez’s leather mini-dress to Diana Ross’ over-the-top headdress, here were the best looks:

Demi Lovato 

Demi Lovato at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 25, rocked three outfits throughout the course of the evening, but this black ruched Ester Abner gown was the most glamorous. Lovato oozed old Hollywood glamor in the strapless ensemble, bringing transgender legislator, Danica Roem, as her red carpet date

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies star was looking like Practical Magic in a little black dress from Olivier Theyskens and black heeled lace-up Giuseppe Zanotti.

 Tracee Ellis Ross

Host Tracee Ellis Ross at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

The evening’s host, 45, had numerous outfit changes throughout the show, but her most standout look was a black rhinestone-covered jumpsuit with a white fur coat over top.

Kelly Clarkson 

Kelly Clarkson at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

Q U E E N! The pop diva embraced her inner Game of Thrones character during her performance on Sunday. Christian Siriano designed her black gown with detachable feather shoulder pads.

“@CSiriano thank you so much for my EPIC dresses tonight!!! I have never felt more beautiful and those feathers made me feel like I was Queen of Game of Thrones with a side of DIVA #wintercame #winterconquered #winterwasawholelottawoman,” Clarkson tweeted. 

KJ Apa

KJ Apa at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

Though it’s normally Betty and Veronica rocking Riverdale with their chic styles, on Sunday it was Archie himself who brought his A-game. The red headed CW star, 20, was a total hunk in his navy jacket with a silver camo print and matching navy pants. Eat your heart out, Archie Andrews!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

She ran through the wolves to get to this red carpet! After debuting her new blonde locks on social media, Gomez, 25, wowed at the show in a zip-up leather Coach mini-dress. She changed into a white silk slip for her performance of “Wolves,” but it was this edgy number that turned heads.

Diana Ross

Diana Ross at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

The woman of the hour wore several looks to accept her Lifetime Achievement Award and subsequently perform a medley of her hits on the AMAs stage. But it was this enormous black headdress and draped jumpsuit that truly paid homage to the 73-year-old’s fashion forward style.

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Jenna Dewan Tatum at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

Presenters can have fun too! The 36-year-old dancer and actress owned the red carpet in a silver, sheer Julien MacDonald gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She presented alongside Billy Eichner, joking about their height difference on Instagram, writing, “I even wore my 5-inch heels.”

Skylar Grey

Skylar Grey at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

For her powerful performance of “Glorious” with Macklemore, Grey wore a stylish white romper with an attached cape.

Kelly Rowland 

Kelly Rowland at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

The Destiny’s Child alum looked gorgeous in a Galia Lahav velvet black gown with sheer sleeves, a lace-up front, and a thigh-high slit.

Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink at the AMAs
Photo: Getty Images

The 15-year-old Stranger Things newcomer looked beautiful in her tan Prada dress with silver chain detailing. She was also giving off some major Sansa Stark vibes – long-lost sister?

