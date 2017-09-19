Selena Gomez Is the New Face of Puma, Says She and The Weeknd ‘Share Closets’

The long-term partnership with the brand was announced on Monday, and Gomez shared a photo from the new campaign on her Instagram account. She also opened up to Vogue about her laidback approach to style and how it has changed in the past year.

“I started just wanting to feel grounded. I took some time off, and I needed to kind of take a moment for myself because all of this has been overwhelming,” said Gomez, who recently revealed she underwent a kidney transplant for her Lupus. “So I used to just walk around my house barefoot or with socks, and everywhere I would go, I would wear a sneaker from that point on.”