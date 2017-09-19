Selena Gomez Is the New Face of Puma, Says She and The Weeknd ‘Share Closets’
Selena Gomez certainly isn’t slowing down anytime soon! As the 25-year-old musician and star continues to release new music and films a Woody Allen project in NYC, she has also just been named the new face of Puma.
The long-term partnership with the brand was announced on Monday, and Gomez shared a photo from the new campaign on her Instagram account. She also opened up to Vogue about her laidback approach to style and how it has changed in the past year.
“I started just wanting to feel grounded. I took some time off, and I needed to kind of take a moment for myself because all of this has been overwhelming,” said Gomez, who recently revealed she underwent a kidney transplant for her Lupus. “So I used to just walk around my house barefoot or with socks, and everywhere I would go, I would wear a sneaker from that point on.”
Gomez is happy to see fashion evolving into a more comfortable space.
“I think it’s become this collaborative thing where streetwear and fashion blend into one. It’s a really beautiful thing because I see girls now feeling sexy in not even necessarily workout clothes, but clothes you could go work out in, then put on a cute pair of shoes and go out after,” she said. “I want to make sure anything I put on, I feel good in, because how you’re feeling on the outside really does affect how you are on the inside.”
One way she gets cozy is by cohabitating with her boyfriend, The Weeknd, in their NYC apartment. The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is also a Puma spokesman. As ET previously reported, the pair are currently living together in a Greenwich Village apartment while Gomez films in the city.
“I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets, and [we’re] just kind of throwing different ideas around,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll throw on his Puma stuff and just go out with my shoes. I’ll just wear that as a little cute date-night dress or something to the movies. You want to feel confident in it. When you start stressing about it and feel you have to create this image . . . you shouldn’t feel that way.”
Gomez recently opened up about her life-changing kidney transplant, and her friend, Francia Raisa, who was her donor.