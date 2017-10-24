Selena Gomez Oozes Glamour in 'Wolves' Sneak Peek Shared By Makeup Artist Hung Vanngo -- See the Pics!
Selena Gomez goes glam for her upcoming music video with EDM artist Marshmello, "Wolves."
The 25-year-old singer's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, teased a handful of fabulous pictures of Gomez, as well as a poster of her forthcoming single, which will be released on Wednesday.
In one of the pics, Gomez sports a bold red lip while she sits on the floor in a white halter dress with slits on both sides and strappy black Louboutin heels. In the second snap, the singer dons wet hair and a sexy one-sleeve dress.
The third photo is what really gets us excited! In it, Gomez is seen walking on water and is elegantly dressed in a lilac feathered ensemble.
Earlier in the day, the former Disney star also shared a handful of pics and a teaser of the video on her Instagram -- though none of the glamorous shots are included.
On Monday, Gomez looked ravishing in a sexy LBD at the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. At the event, she reunited with childhood bestie Demi Lovato.
