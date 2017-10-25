Selena Gomez Opens Up About 'Honest' New Music Amid Health Struggles, Says Taylor Swift's Album Is 'Inspiring'
Selena Gomez's upcoming album is her most "honest" yet.
The 25-year-old singer-actress opened up about music, her personal struggles and Taylor Swift's Reputation in a new interview with Zane Lowe of Beats Radio 1 on Wednesday, just after dropping her emotional new track, "Wolves."
"The song is very beautiful and personal. The lyrics just have a whole story of its own. Weirdly, at the same time I was working on it in Japan, I was going through stuff too," she explained of the song, her first single since revealing her kidney transplant earlier this year. "I would think it's safe to say that after a few things I've experienced, [this will be my most honest album yet]."
Fans speculated ahead of the song's release that it may have something to do with her longtime battle with lupus, as lupus, in Latin, means wolf. The former Disney star -- who revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015, took a three-month break from the spotlight last fall, and received a kidney transplant over the summer -- didn't speak to the meaning of the song, but did reveal that her health struggles have inspired her to do things according to her own timeline.
"This year, I did it on my own pace," she said. "I don't want to rush this...I was like, 'No, I'm going to release the songs I want to release and just take my time.' I was going through stuff personally, and I just wanted to take care of myself."
"I wanted my music to be a lot more meaningful," she added.
While Gomez shared she doesn't know what her plans are for the rest of the year, she couldn't help but praise Swift's upcoming album.
"Would you expect any less [than incredible]?" she said of Reputation, which Swift "of course" played for her in full. "It's so inspiring. It's really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are aspiring and changing the way that they dictate what they love, whether it's acting or music, and she's one of those people who continues to do that."
"I love her so much and want her to do what she does and she’s killing it," Gomez gushed. "It’s everything you would want and more, so very proud and obviously a major fan.”
"For me, I don't know where I'll be. I wanna take it day by day," she revealed. "Maybe I'll be in the studio for awhile or maybe I'll be home and do that... I don't know."
