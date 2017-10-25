Selena Gomez Opens Up About 'Honest' New Music Amid Health Struggles, Says Taylor Swift's Album Is 'Inspiring'

Selena Gomez's upcoming album is her most "honest" yet.

The 25-year-old singer-actress opened up about music, her personal struggles and Taylor Swift's Reputation in a new interview with Zane Lowe of Beats Radio 1 on Wednesday, just after dropping her emotional new track, "Wolves."

"The song is very beautiful and personal. The lyrics just have a whole story of its own. Weirdly, at the same time I was working on it in Japan, I was going through stuff too," she explained of the song, her first single since revealing her kidney transplant earlier this year. "I would think it's safe to say that after a few things I've experienced, [this will be my most honest album yet]."

Fans speculated ahead of the song's release that it may have something to do with her longtime battle with lupus, as lupus, in Latin, means wolf. The former Disney star -- who revealed her lupus diagnosis in 2015, took a three-month break from the spotlight last fall, and received a kidney transplant over the summer -- didn't speak to the meaning of the song, but did reveal that her health struggles have inspired her to do things according to her own timeline.